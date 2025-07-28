Sanjay Dutt opens up about friendship with Salman Khan, says they can never detach: ‘He is my brother’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shares a strong connection with many in the film industry. In a recent interview, Sanjay opened up about the deep relationships he shares, particularly highlighting his close friendships with Salman Khan and co-star Arshad Warsi.

Sanjay Dutt on friendship with Salman Khan Talking about an old photo of Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt told Curly Tales, “I think this was taken around the time we were filming Saajan. Salman is a wonderful person and has always felt like a younger brother to me. I could never distance myself from him—he’s family.”

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have shared the screen in multiple films over the years. They appeared together in films like Dus, Saajan, and Chal Mere Bhai.

Even at a pre-release event for Sikandar, Salman dropped hints about reuniting with Sanjay onscreen. He even revealed plans for an upcoming action film with Sanjay. However, no solid details about the project are out yet.

Sanjay Dutt on Arshad Warsi Not just Salman, Sanjay also talked about his co-star Arshad Warsi during the interview. The two are best known as the iconic Munna Bhai MBBS pair.

When shown a picture with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay said, “He’s my Circuit. One of the finest human beings I know. His comic timing is brilliant, and he’s a truly kind and loyal friend.”

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will soon reunite on screen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle. The star-studded cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Zakir Hussain, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharib Hashmi, Manushi Chhillar, Tamannaah, Yashpal Sharma, Rahul Dev, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Supriya Karnik, Manoj Pahwa, Mukesh Tiwari, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, Inaamulhaq, Daler Mehndi, Vrihi Kodvara, and Randeep Hooda.

The film is slated for release later this year.