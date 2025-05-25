Sanjay Dutt pays heartfelt tribute to father Sunil Dutt on 20th death anniversary: ‘You didn’t just raise me…’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt tribute to his father, legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, on the 20th anniversary of his death. Sunil Dutt passed away on 25 May 2005.

In a touching Instagram post, Sanjay shared pictures of cherished moments from his childhood and more, and expressed the deep impact his father had on shaping his life.

In his emotional caption, the actor reflected on the resilience and courage his father taught him.

"You didn't just raise me; you showed me how to stand tall when life gets tough. Love you, Dad, and miss you every day..." wrote Sanjay, expressing his deep gratitude for the lessons Sunil Dutt imparted to him, which have helped him face life's toughest moments with strength and determination.

The first image captured a young Sanjay smiling beside his father, while the second one featured an iconic still from their famous movie Munna Bhai MBBS, a film that became synonymous with the father-son duo's on-screen chemistry.

About Sunil Dutt Sunil Dutt, who passed away at the age of 75 following a heart attack, was not only known for his iconic roles in Hindi cinema but also for his contributions to public service.

He left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and is known for his stellar performances in classics like ‘Mother India,’ ‘Waqt,’ ‘Padosan,’ and ‘Sadhna’.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of ‘Mother India’ when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on 11 March 1958, and together they had three children – Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on 3 May 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

Other than his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics.

He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.