Sanjay Dutt recalls ‘double murder’ convict shaving his beard in jail: ‘His razor reached my neck, I stopped him…’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt opened up about his jail time recently on television. He appeared on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the show, Dutt shared how he spent his days by organising a theatre group, running radio shows and making furniture in jail.

Sanjay Dutt on his only regret in life Talking about his life, Sanjay Dutt said, “I don’t regret anything that happened in my life. The only thing that I regret is that my parents left me too soon. I miss them a lot.”

To this, Archana Puran Singh asked Dutt what he did with the furniture that he made in prison. Replying to her, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor said, “I earned wages there. Whether I made chairs or paper bags, I got paid. Then I even started a radio station, called Radio YCP. It used to be play only inside the jail. I got paid for that as well. I did the radio program. We had topics to talk about, and we also did some comedy. Three or four other prisoners would write the script for the program.”

Sharing his contributions in jail, Dutt went on to share that he directed plays with convicts.

“I even started a theatre group, and I was the director and murder convicts were my actors,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt on ‘double murder’ convict in jail Dutt also remembered the time when a double murder convict shaved his beard.

He shared, “I remember I had a full beard and the superintendent told me to get a shave. He sent a guy. His name was Mishra ji. As he pulled out his razor, I asked him how long has he been in the jail. He told me he was in the jail for 15 years.

“By this time, his razor had reached my neck. I asked him for what crime is he inside the jail, and he answered ‘double murder.’ I immediately held his hand and stopped him. So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand, that’s just an ordinary day in jail.”

Sanjay Dutt's arrest In 2007, a TADA Court sentenced Sanjay Dutt to prison for illegally possessing weapons linked to the 1993 case. The Supreme Court later upheld the verdict in 2013, following which the actor surrendered.

He was sent to Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail from 2013-16.

Sanjay Dutt's recent release to hit theatres is Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4.