Sanjay Dutt’s NYC-style home shows why floor-to-ceiling windows are ‘relatively timeless’

A stunning city view can transform the look of a home, and floor-to-ceiling windows often play a major role in creating that effect. Sanjay Dutt’s recent photograph with his daughter, Trishala Dutt, offers a glimpse of how this architectural feature can add a touch of luxury to an interior.

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In the photograph, the father-daughter duo poses in front of expansive glass windows overlooking New York’s illuminated skyline. The relatively simple interiors stand out against the dramatic backdrop, with the evening light and sweeping city views adding to the setting.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dutt wrote, “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always.”

Beyond the heartwarming family moment, the photograph also draws attention to an interior design element that has remained popular across generations: floor-to-ceiling windows.

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Why are floor-to-ceiling windows associated with luxury? From high-rise apartments in New York to contemporary urban homes, expansive glass windows have become a defining feature of sophisticated interiors. Their appeal, however, extends beyond the visual impact.

“Floor-to-ceiling windows create a sleek, metropolitan, and sophisticated character and make spaces feel larger, particularly in apartments where floor area may be limited,” Imran Khan, Concept Designer and GoldLeafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, Mumbai, told Indian Express (IE).

Another advantage is the amount of natural light these windows can bring into a home. Their large glass surfaces allow daylight to reach deeper into interior spaces, helping create a brighter and more open atmosphere.

“It complements contemporary luxury interiors, especially when paired with stone, wood, metal, and refined upholstery, bringing in natural light—the biggest luxury they bring. Large glass surfaces allow daylight deep into the room.”

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The view outside can also become an integral part of the interior design. Whether it is a city skyline, a garden or an open landscape, the scenery adds visual interest without requiring additional decorative elements.

“They create a strong connection with the outdoors, making the view feel almost like an extension of the room,” Khan was quoted as saying by IE.

The combination of natural light, expansive views and minimal architectural detailing helps these windows complement a variety of interior styles.

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“When thoughtfully designed, they balance luxury with simplicity, which is one reason this design aesthetic has remained popular,” he adds.

How to keep floor-to-ceiling windows from looking dated Although floor-to-ceiling glazing has enduring appeal, the way it is designed and finished can influence whether a room looks contemporary or dated.

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“The concept of floor-to-ceiling glass itself is relatively timeless, but the detailing around the glass can make it look either contemporary or outdated,” Khan says.

For homeowners considering this feature, choosing understated window frames can help maintain a timeless appearance.

“The safest approach is to choose clean architectural lines rather than overly decorative window profiles. Slim-profile frames or neutral frames create a more timeless appearance.”

The surrounding interiors matter just as much. Rather than filling the room with furniture and accessories that follow short-lived trends, homeowners can opt for classic larger pieces and introduce newer styles through smaller decorative accents. These can be updated without requiring a complete makeover.

Why curtains and blinds matter Window treatments can significantly influence the final appearance of floor-to-ceiling glass. The right curtains or blinds can soften the look of expansive windows while complementing the room's overall design.

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“Curtains and blinds should be considered carefully because window treatments can dramatically change the overall character of floor-to-ceiling glazing,” Khan told IE.

“Full-height curtains can make the windows feel more architectural and elegant while also adding softness,” Khan says.

Beyond aesthetics, homeowners must also consider practical requirements before installing large glass windows, especially in densely populated urban areas.

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