Sanjay Dutt sends warm birthday wishes to wife Maanayata, calls her 'best mother, wife, friend'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt has penned a heartfelt note for his wife Maanayata, wishing her on birthday.

Dutt, in an Instagram post, shared a string of pictures with his wife, further calling Maanayata the "best mother, wife and friend."

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"Happy birthday my dearest mama. You are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most. Thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me," he wrote.

The 'Dhurandhar' star went on to share his prayers for Maanayata, wishing for her success and happiness.

"I pray to Bhole Nath, that this year onwards you ROCK, I pray for your success and happiness always. Love you, Mom, and happy birthday. Jai Bhole Nath," he added.

In a warm reaction to the post, Maanayata wrote, "Love you" in the comments.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008, have become one of the industry's most loved pairs. Earlier in February, they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

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The couple shares two kids, daughter Iqra and son Shahraan. Dutt is also father to daughter Trishala from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani. (ANI)