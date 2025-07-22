Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata on her birthday, says 'you have been my strength, my support'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a special birthday wish for his wife Maanayata, calling her his biggest "strength, support and adviser".

Posting on his Instagram handle, Dutt shared a series of pictures with his wife and kids, Shahraan and Iqra.. "Happy birthday maa, thank you for being in my life, you have been my strength, my support, my adviser, my pillar, god always bless you with happiness and peace, love you always maa @maanayata"

Shilpa Shetty reacted to Sanjay Dutt's post and wrote, "Happppyyy Birthday Manaaaaaa..Wishing u love happiness and great health always"

While Trishala Dutt dropped red heart emojis.

Chunky Panday also wished Maanayata, saying, "Happy Happy Birthday"

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008, and the duo is parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'KD: The Devil', an action drama film directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the characters in the film, including Sanjay Dutt's Dhak Deva and Dhruva Sarja's Kaali Dasa 'KD', Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati, Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi, and others.

It features visuals of intense action and stunts. Sanjay Dutt's fierce look and Dhruva Sarja's fight sequences grab the attention.

Nora Fatehi adds a glam quotient, and Reeshma Nanaiah brings a desi vibe as Machhlakshmi.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru.