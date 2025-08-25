Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares cryptic post: 'Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life'

Psychotherapist Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has posted a cryptic message on social media that appears to address the emotional toll of difficult family relationships.

Trishala Dutt shares cryptic post on family Without naming anyone directly, Trishala shared a powerful note about the importance of protecting one’s peace — even if it means distancing oneself from family members.

Her message read, “Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You’re allowed to protect your peace. You’re allowed to go low-contact, or no contact [sic]."

She added, “You’re allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image. Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you even if they raised you [sic].”

Trishala concluded the post by writing, "When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that’s a problem [sic].”

The post has sparked discussion online, with many interpreting it as a reflection on personal experience, though Trishala has not clarified who or what the message is aimed at.

Known for being vocal about mental health, grief, and emotional resilience, Trishala has often used her platform to highlight the importance of inner well-being. This latest post appears to continue in that vein — encouraging followers to set boundaries, even with those closest to them, if it means protecting their mental health.