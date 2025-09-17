Sanjay Mishra is singer Jubin Nautiyal's new Madh Island neighbour | Here's how much his flat in Mumbai cost

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra recently bought a sea-view apartment, and is now a neighbour of playback singer Jubin Nautiyal. Both Bollywood biggies now own apartments in the same building in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Jubin Nautiyal purchased a four-bedroom apartment in the same building for ₹4.94 crore in December 2024.

Other than Mishra and Nautiyal, actors Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh also have homes in the same project.

Here's what we know about Sanjay Mishra's new apartment: According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, Sanjay Mishra bought a sea-view apartment in Madh Island for ₹4.75 crore.

The apartment has 1,701 sq ft of RERA carpet area and an additional 201 sq ft of deck area, bringing its total RERA carpet area to over 1,900 sq ft.

The documents show that Mishra paid a stamp duty of ₹28.50 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. The transaction was registered on 11 July 2025.

Advertisement

Sanjay Mishra's apartment is on the 15th floor of the Raheja Exotica Cyprus building at Madh Island, and Jubin Nautiyal's is on the 34th floor of the same building.

About Madh Island Madh Island is a locality in Malad, neighbouring Versova in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors, including Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, and Ayushmann Khurrana, own properties in the Versova area of Andheri.

According to a Hindustan Times report, citing local brokers, property prices in Madh Island have doubled over the past few years, reaching around ₹30,000 per sq ft.

The brokers have attributed the price surge to the planned road bridge connecting Madh Island with Versova in Andheri and the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which is being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and lies in close proximity to Madh Island.

Advertisement