Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta wrap up the shooting of Vadh 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta wrapped up the shooting of their much-anticipated sequel of Vadh on Wednesday.

Vadh 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Vadh, which is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Luv Films, owned by Luv Ranjan, shared a candid snap of the lead actors--Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and director Jaspal--as they discuss the script of the movie.

While sharing the picture, the production studio Luv Films wrote,

"That's a wrap on #Vadh2! Truly grateful for the memories created, the magic witnessed and the incredible team that brought it all to life. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh 2 is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films."

While expressing his emotions on the completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra said that for him, Vadh is more than a film, it is a cinematic experience which stayed with him even years after the release.

"Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring--his vision brings depth to every moment," said Sanjay Mishra, as quoted in the press note.

Neena Gupta also conveyed her emotions regarding her journey in Vadh. She said,

"It's rare to find stories with such a unique voice. Jaspal [Singh Sandhu] has an eye for truth and tension that makes him a standout storyteller. I am so proud to be part of this journey once again and excited for the audiences to see what we have in store for them in Vadh 2," as quoted in the press note.

