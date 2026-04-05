Sanjay Mishra to play Sai Baba in Palaash Muchhal’s Tera Sai, set to release in 2026

Actor Sanjay Mishra is set to step into a deeply spiritual role with Tera Sai, an upcoming film based on the life and teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Palaash Muchhal announces Tera Sai with Sanjay Mishra in the lead The project was formally announced in the temple town of Shirdi, where the actor and filmmaker sought blessings before beginning their journey.

Director Palaash Muchhal revealed the film during a visit to the revered shrine, marking the occasion with a simple yet symbolic ceremony. The announcement was made in the presence of Bhimraj Darade, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, underscoring the spiritual significance of the project.

The film, titled Tera Sai, aims to explore the life, philosophy and enduring influence of Sai Baba, a figure revered across faiths in India. By choosing to unveil the project at the shrine itself, the makers appear to signal a grounded and devotional approach.

Sanjay Mishra, known for his versatility and understated performances, is expected to bring a restrained and human touch to the role. Over the years, he has built a reputation for portraying complex characters with quiet depth, whether in mainstream cinema or smaller, content-driven films. His casting suggests that Tera Sai may lean towards a reflective and character-driven narrative.

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Director Palaash Muchhal, who has steadily expanded his work in the film industry, appears to be taking on an ambitious subject. Stories centred on spiritual icons often carry both emotional weight and public scrutiny, particularly when dealing with figures as widely worshipped as Sai Baba.

The film will likely need to balance devotion with storytelling, while remaining sensitive to the beliefs of millions.

While details about the film’s narrative structure, supporting cast and production scale remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed that Tera Sai is slated for release towards the end of 2026.

This news also marks Palaash Mucchal's return to the limelight after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was called off.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to marry on 23 November 2025. The ceremony was first postponed due to a medical emergency in Mandhana’s family, specifically her father’s hospitalisation. A few weeks later, the wedding was officially called off.

What began as a postponement soon led to widespread online speculation. Deleted posts, alleged leaked messages, and unverified claims fuelled the discourse. Screenshots of chats between Palash and a woman named Mary D’Costa circulated online, showing casual conversations and invitations to outings. Mary later stated that these messages were from May to July 2025 and unrelated to the situation. Separately, unverified claims on social media alleged an inappropriate incident involving a wedding choreographer, though these remain unsubstantiated.