THIS Bollywood outsider rose to fame, clashed with Rajesh Khanna, couldn’t be with Shabana Azmi, later died alone

Bollywood has seen many actors; Among them, one has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as a true outsider, defying the odds. Renowned for picking intense, offbeat roles over typical hero parts, this actor became one of the industry’s most respected performers. But while his professional life soared, his personal journey was filled with heartbreak. Even his contemporaries, such as superstar Rajesh Khanna, didn't like him once.

He once shared a deep bond with Shabana Azmi, but their relationship couldn’t take things further.

Bollywood outsider who made it big It is none other than actor Sanjeev Kumar.

Born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar hailed from Surat. He bagged his first Bollywood film after a stint in a film school.

Sanjeev Kumar Sanjeev Kumar started his career as a stage actor and later made his film debut with Hum Hindustani (1960), but it was Nishan (1965) that marked his true first lead role. He went on to deliver iconic performances in classics like Koshish, Aandhi, Sholay, Angoor, and Trishul, cementing his place in the industry.

Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Khanna With success comes rivalry. Sanjeev clashed with Rajesh Khanna on several occasions. Their most infamous one is from the time when Rajesh slapped Sanjeev.

It happened after dating rumours between Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Khanna's ex-girlfriend Anju Manhendru began doing the rounds in the industry.

Anju had told Filmfare, "I never fell in love with Sanjeev Kumar. For me, he was just my mother’s brother. There was an actress who had spread the rumour that I was dating Sanjeev Kumar. Even my ex-boyfriend (Rajesh Khanna) started believing the same."

Years later, Rajesh and Sanjeev worked together in a film where the former had to slap the latter for a scene. It is believed that Rajesh did not hold it back while slapping him for real.

Anju Mahendru reported that the infamous slap was out of sheer jealousy.

Besides Anju, Sanjeev was also rumoured to be dating other actresses.

Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini Many remember Sanjeev Kumar as the actor who almost married Hema Malini. The two met on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), and the actor fell in love with her. However, he had a condition-- that Hema would stop working after marriage. As a result, the two parted their ways.

Sanjeev Kumar and Shabana Azmi While many might remember their break-up, not many know that Sanjeev also shared a soft corner for actor Shabana Azmi. Turns out, Shabana, who liked him back, if reports are true.

However, their relationship never moved forward, reportedly because of religious differences; his mother had an objection to having a Muslim daughter-in-law.

In an interview, published in the December 1979 issue of Star & Style, Sanjeev Kumar revealed, “I knew Shabana for a longer period than I had known any other girl in films. What she felt for me that time must’ve been mere puppy love, but it could have culminated in an alliance with me if my mother had not put her foot firmly down. My mother, tolerant in other respects, was adamant about her refusal to accept a Muslim bahu.”

The actor suffered in his personal life. It is said that after a time, Sanjeev Kumar stopped trusting women, believing that they were only after his wealth.

Sanjeev’s makeup artiste, Sarosh Mody, revealed about his love life in an interaction in 1982, “Every woman whom Sanjeev loved and yearned for, ditched him, leaving him high and dry. His ego is terribly hurt. Sanjeev is suffering from some kind of a complex. Luck has never been in his favour.”

Sanjeev Kumar died without home, wife Turns out, in the end, the actor never had two things in life despite money: a home and a wife.

Sanjeev drowned himself in alcohol until he suffered his first heart attack.

Anju Mahendroo was quoted as saying in an interview, as reported by Indian Express, "He was charming, he had a wonderful smile. They tried wooing him by sending him dabbas. Some women were genuinely in love with him. But he believed they were after his wealth, which was so sad because at the end of the day he had neither a home nor a wife.”

“He had stopped going out to prevent himself from eating and drinking. He was aware that premature death ran in his family, what with an inherited congenital heart condition. He’d keep saying that in his family, the men didn’t live beyond 50," she added.

Tragically, Sanjeev passed at 47 in 1985, alone, due to another heart attack.