Sankalp trailer drops: Nana Patekar leads high-stakes political drama in OTT debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): The trailer for actor Nana Patekar starrer socio-political thriller 'Sankalp' has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming series.

The series marks Patekar's debut on a streaming platform and will premiere on March 11.

The two-minute, two-second trailer, shared by the makers on Thursday, shows Patekar in the role of Ma'at Saab, an influential educator. The trailer depicts a clash between the mentor and his student. The story focuses on power, loyalty, and ambition.

Sankalp is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha. The series is inspired by the Chanakya-Chandragupta chronicles and is set in present-day India. It explores power, politics, and the bond between a mentor and a student.

Apart from Nana Patekar, the series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha in key roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of PJP Films Productions.

Speaking about his OTT debut, Nana Patekar, in a press note, said, "Playing Ma'at Saab has been a huge learning experience, and it led me to explore a new dimension. It's a character layered with silence, conflict, and consequences. Working again with Prakash Jha is always special because he tells stories that don't spell everything out."

Director and Producer Prakash Jha said, "I have always believed that storytelling carries responsibility. Sankalp is built on that belief, examining power, intent, and consequence in a way that stays with the audience."