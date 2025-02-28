Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release date: Venkatesh Daggubati’s hit available for streaming; when and where to watch ?

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release date: Super star Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu hit will now be available for OTT streaming. The movie made a strong debut on big screens and became the biggest Telugu grosser of 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release date: When to watch the movie? Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be available for OTT streaming from March 1. The movie will be available in multiple languages apart from Telugu, hence viewers will have the option to enjoy the movie in their language.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: Where to watch the movie? Sankranthiki Vasthunam movie will be available for online streaming on Zee5. People can watch the movie on the OTT platform after 1 March.

The movie will be available for streaming on March 1. Those who don't have Zee5 subscription can enjoy is world television premiere on ZEE Telugu at 6 PM on the same day.

About Sankranthiki Vasthunam The movie relased on January 14, 2025 and received immense applaud from audience. The movie has earned an estimated ₹185.1 crore (Telugu net) during its box office run, as per Sacnilk. Its worldwide collection stood at ₹253.31 crore. With impressive box office collection, Sankranthiki Vasthunam stands as the biggest Telugu opener of 2025 as of now.

The movie has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Its story revolves around lead character YD Raju who leads a peaceful life with his wife Bhagyalakshmi. However, all hell breaks loose when his ex-girlfriend, ACP Meenakshi, approaches him. Meenakshi comes to seek his help in solving a kidnapping case.

