Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT release: When will Venkatesh Daggubati’s Telugu movie be available online?

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which was released in theatres on January 14, emerged as a massive Sankranthi hit, despite two competition from other Telugu releases – Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

The action comedy movie has pulled off massive numbers and is currently the third highest-grosser among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases.

According to Koimoi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, made on a budget of ₹50 crore, has already earned well over 200% returns at the Indian box office to become Tollywood’s first superhit in 2025.

The movie has gotten closer to the ₹250 crore milestone globally, according to a recent update.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: OTT release This Venkatesh starrer was supposed to arrive on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. But now, considering Sankranthiki Vasthunam's massive success at the box office, the window has been extended to six weeks.

According to original plans, Sankranthiki Vasthunam was supposed to arrive on OTT by February 11. However, it is now expected to be released digitally on 25 February, reported Koimoi.

According to reports, ZEE5 has acquired the film’s streaming rights for a whopping amount of ₹27 crore. The digital streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date.

According to media reports, Zee has decided to broadcast the film on TV first before debuting it online.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Plot Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a Telugu action-comedy film about YD Raju, a former IPS officer who lives in a quaint village with his wife.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

The rest of the story sets the stage for an entertaining ride filled with action and comedy.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Cast Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as a co-lead.

It also features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, including Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others.

The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, marks the director’s third collaboration with the lead actor after F2 and F3.

Will there be a sequel for Sankranthiki Vasthunam? Yes, Sankranthiki Vasthunam will have a sequel, confirmed Venkatesh Daggubati. It is expected to be released on Sankranthi in 2027.