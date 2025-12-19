Santhana Prapthirasthu OTT release: Telugu rom-com now streaming on Prime Video and Jio Hotstar

Sanjeev Reddy’s Santhana Prapthirasthu, a Telugu romantic comedy that sparked discussion during its theatrical run, has now made its way to streaming. The movie premiered in cinemas worldwide on 14 November.

The move to OTT comes just a month after the movie’s theatrical release.

Where to watch Santhana Prapthirasthu? The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar with Telugu audio and English subtitles. Jio Hotstar announced the arrival through a social media post, positioning the film as a family-oriented comedy.

“Santhana Prapthirasthu is a heartwarming family comedy that brings together emotions, humor, and hope in the most unexpected way! #SanthanaPrapthirasthu streaming now on JioHotstar! (sic)” it stated.

All about Santhana Prapthirasthu The movie is directed by Sanjeev Reddy. Santhana Prapthirasthu stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles. The story centres on “male infertility" - a subject rarely explored directly in mainstream Telugu cinema.

Under the banners Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, the movie is produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy. The screenplay is written by Sheikh Dawood G.

Supporting roles are played by Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, and Vennela Kishore, while music has been composed by Sunil Kashyap.

The film is set largely in Hyderabad, according to 123Telugu.com. The story follows Chaitanya, a software professional who is reserved and socially withdrawn. His life changes after a chance interaction with Kalyani. This leads to a relationship that gradually deepens.

Despite resistance from Kalyani’s father, the couple decides to marry. The story takes a turn when Chaitanya learns that he has a low sperm count. The focus stays on social reactions, personal insecurity, and the strain of expectation, rather than melodrama.

While reactions during the theatrical run were mixed, the film drew attention for addressing a sensitive topic within a commercial format. With its arrival on multiple platforms, Santhana Prapthirasthu now reaches a wider audience.

Also Read | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date OUT: Check when to watch movie online

FAQs Where is Santhana Prapthirasthu streaming now? The Telugu film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar with English subtitles.

When was Santhana Prapthirasthu released in theatres? The film had a worldwide theatrical release on November 14.