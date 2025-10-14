Santosh movie OTT release: Banned by CBFC, controversial police thriller goes digital; how to watch it online

Sandhya Suri’s police thriller Santosh, starring Shahana Goswami, is all set for its OTT release. The controversial movie was not released in theatres across India.

Santosh faced issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and missed its theatrical release in January.

An Indo-British production, Santosh premiered at Cannes 2024 in the Un Certain Regard section and received critical acclaim for its bold exploration of caste, gender and power. Later, it was chosen as the UK’s official entry for the Oscars 2025 for Best International Feature Film.

The story follows Santosh, a widow who inherits her husband’s police job. She is put in charge of investigating the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager.

As she partners with Inspector Sharma, she faces obstacles as evidence is hidden. At the same time, the system shields powerful perpetrators.

The critically-acclaimed movie was supposed to be released in Indian cinemas on January 10. However, disagreements with the CBFC over edits stalled its release. Producers refused the suggested cuts while the board pushed for changes.

On October 17, Santosh will have its OTT release on Lionsgate Play. It is unclear if the OTT platform will release the movie with the suggested cuts or not.

The CBFC currently lacks the legal authority to block or prevent the streaming of a film on OTT platforms such as Lionsgate Play in India. Even if it was denied theatrical certification, the movie may still have its OTT release.

However, the government retains the power to stop the OTT release in exceptional cases. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting can stop it with the help of the IT Act.

Sandhya Suri on CBFC cuts Sandhya Suri earlier told The Guardian that the suggested cuts were “impossible” to implement. The filmmaker, due to legal restrictions, could not disclose what exactly the CBFC demanded.

“It was very important to me that the film is released in India, so I did try to figure out if there was a way to make it work,” Suri said.

“But, in the end, it was just too difficult to make those cuts and have a film that still made sense, let alone stayed true to its vision,” she said.