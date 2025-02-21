Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs co-star Kanwaljit Singh apologised to her for THIS: ‘Mujhe apne upar bada gussa aaya’

“Mujhe apne upar bada gussa aaya,” said veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh as he shared how he felt after watching the final cut of his movie ‘Mrs’, starring Sanya Malhotra.

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs revolves around Sanya, who plays Richa, an aspiring dancer who finds herself stuck in a never-ending routine of housework after marriage. Kanwaljit Singh plays Richa’s dominating father-in-law in the film.

‘Immediately apologised to Sanya’ After watching the final cut, Kanwaljit Singh said he immediately went to Sanya and apologized for his character’s behaviour towards her character throughout the movie.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Kanwaljit Singh, said, “Mujhe apne upar bada gussa aaya, aur maine pata nahi kyun, spontaneously Sanya se bola, ‘I am sorry’.”

The actor said his co-star Sanya was taken aback and asked why he was saying sorry.

“Nahi yaar, bahot bura kiya tere saath,” he told Hindi Rush.

“I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her character in the film, and it left me feeling awful,” Singh told India Today in a different interview while praising Sanya for absolutely nailing the part.

He admitted that he had forgotten how difficult and unfair his character's actions were, and watching Sanya’s portrayal of Richa’s pain made him feel deeply sad.

“Watching her struggle on screen was heartbreaking for all of us.”

‘Eating a lot of food’ Kanwaljit Singh, whose character in the movie was very particular about food and how it was prepared by the women of the household, said, “All I remembered from the shoot was eating a lot of food.”

About Mrs Mrs, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen, has been a huge success since its release on ZEE5, becoming one of the most appreciated films in the digital sphere.

