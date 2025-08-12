Sara Ali Khan turns 30, performs puja at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday turned 30.

Marking her special day, she held a puja at home. The 'Kedarnath' star also posted a picture from the puja ceremony.

In the image, Sara can be seen exuding grace in a white kurta pyjama that she paired with a pink dupatta. This picture features a serene temple-like setting indoors, where Sara is seated calmly on the floor.

"Thank you for the wishes #grateful #blessed," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, her loved ones penned adorable posts on social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Kareena, who shares a special bond with the 'Simmba' star, wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday darling @saraalikhan95. Have the bestest one yet..tons of love"

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi, also posted a series of pictures of the 'Kedarnath' actor, from childhood to the more recent ones. Calling her "little poser", Saba wrote, Dear Sara, My little poser turns out a star was born..I've watched the mischief munchkin become a warm, loyal, kind, and talented, hardworking, stunning woman, I proudly call my niece. The Leo in you can frustrate me sometimes, but deep down, the overprotective sister, beautiful daughter, also resides a caring friend I've had the privilege to know. And I look at you with wonder, forgetting I'm actually the older -aunt! Love you..Always n forever ..Happiiiiiieeestttt Birthday Sara bia! @saraalikhan95"

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then, she has featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'.

Sara also starred in the drama 'Atrangi Re', romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', historical biographical film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', and action drama film 'Sky Force' alongside Akshay Kumar.T

The ace star was recently seen in the musical romantic drama film, 'Metro... In Dino'. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, released on July 4, explores four distinct love stories of couples -- ranging from young to old and middle-aged -- living in a metro, serving as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a...Metro. (ANI)