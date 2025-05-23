Sara Tendulkar, Siddhant Chaturvedi break up; Bollywood actor ends rumoured romance after meeting parents: Report

Rumour has it that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. While the two never addressed the speculations, a recent report suggests that their alleged romance has now come to an end. A little too soon, perhaps?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar's rumoured break up Reportedly, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar's romance caught fans' attention when they made frequent public appearances.

Amid this, a close source told the Bombay Times that the duo has now parted ways. But why? It is believed that it was Siddhant who decided to end the relationship, days after the two had met each other's parents.

The source said, “They broke up recently. It was Siddhant who decided to call it quits. It is after the two met each other’s folks.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar Previously, Filmfare had reported about Siddhant and Sara's alleged relationship. Reportedly, they were snapped together on multiple occasions, however, they kept their lips sealed in this matter.

“It’s still early days in Siddhant and Sara’s friendship, but the chemistry is very much there. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and looked very comfortable around one another," a source was quoted saying by the outlet.

The source also mentioned, “It makes sense that they’re keeping things low-key for now. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to jinx this beautiful union either.”

Sara Tendulkar's past Before Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Tendulkar was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill. Their rumoured romance also created confusion when Shubman was also linked to actor Sara Ali Khan.

However, Shubman later clarified the rumours, saying that he was single and focusing on his career in cricket.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, Navya is also the sister of Agastya Nanda who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

While there were strong rumours about Siddhant and Navya's relationship turning into something serious, it came crashing down when the two reportedly ended their relationship sometime in 2024.

Talking about love and heartbreaks, Siddhant had told Hindustan Times, "I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her, and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time, but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life, and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am."

