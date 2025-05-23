Sarangapani Jathakam OTT release date: When and where to watch Telugu comedy movie online?

Priyadarshi Pulikonda's Telugu movie Sarangapani Jathakam, which hit the theatres on 25 April 2025, is all set for its OTT debut. The comedy-drama movie is based on a man who is an ardent believer in astrology.

The movie, disguised as a social critique and satire, was loved by the audience. With its online debut, fans will be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their home.

Check more about the movie's online debut here:

Also Read | Tourist Family OTT release new date OUT: Check when and where to watch

Sarangapani Jathakam OTT release: When and where to watch Sarangapani Jathakam is now streaming online on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie made its online debut on Friday, May 23, and is available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages besides Telugu.

Viewers who do not have a Prime Video subscription can enjoy digital streaming of Sarangapani Jathakam by paying a one-time rent of ₹349.

Interestingly, the OTT platform did not officially announce the movie's release on its social media platforms.

Watch Sarangapani Jathakam trailer here:

Also Read | Rana Naidu season 2 OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch

Sarangapani Jathakam OTT release: Plot The film revolves around Sarangapani, a car salesman deeply in love with his boss, Mythili. With the blessings of both families, their wedding is set in motion.

Just as everything seems to be falling into place, a famous astrologer predicts that Sarangapani is destined to commit a murder. A staunch believer in astrology, he takes the prophecy to heart and resolves to kill someone preemptively, hoping to take control of his fate.

What unfolds is a chain of events triggered by his drastic decision—events that profoundly transform him and alter the course of his life. The story delves into whether Sarangapani succumbs to his darkest instincts or ultimately chooses a different, redemptive path.