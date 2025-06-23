Sardaar ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh slammed for starring with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir; netizens say ‘Shameless, disgusted’

Helmed by Amar Hundal and slated to release in theatre on June 27, Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Makers decided to skip India release following tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack. Netizens have called Diljit “shameless and disgusted”.

Sardaar Ji 3 trailer “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN,” Diljit captioned the posted and shared the trailer.

The YouTube link for the film trailer has been geo-blocked in India.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Disgusted by him. So all the allegations against him being a separatist is kinda true I feel. What a shameless person he is.” Another remarked, “Never spoke a word during the war… now we know why… I liked him but the opinion is now changing highly.” A third asked how Diljit remained quiet after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

”Downfall is inevitable when success is taken for granted", “They need support from whole Country but when it comes to give, it’s only in the favor of a state”, “Ye Diljit Ko Boycott Karo”, “Hania ko Indian citizenship de hi do. The way she craves popularity in India speaks for itself” “Take diljit out from #Border2”, “Shameless” were some other reactions.

Sardaar Ji 3 teaser The teaser for the upcoming horror-comedy film introduces the return of a ghost hunter, now assigned to exorcise a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. It opens with a team arriving at one of the UK’s most haunted castles, accompanied by a squad of armed soldiers. However, they're swiftly overpowered by a mysterious spirit. Left with no other option, the mansion’s owner turns to Dosanjh for help.