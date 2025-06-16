Sardaar Ji 3 teaser review: Diljit Dosanjh to return as ghost hunter, but netizens ask, ‘Where are you, Hania Aamir?’

Netizens are thrilled for Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, but nearly every social media user is wondering why Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was not seen in the recently released teaser.

The questions arise amid speculations over Hania being part of the Punjabi movie. However, ever since the border tensions, the issue has gathered storm.

“Hania Aamir, where are you?” asked several fans.

On June 11, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification of Sardaarji 3, reportedly for featuring Pakistani artistes.

FWICE claimed that the movie involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela.

“We appreciate CBFC's impartial and rigorous certification process and trust that you will give due consideration to this request,” it said.

Watch Sardaar Ji 3 teaser here:

Here's what netizens said: Netizens said they are “super excited” for the release of Sardaar Ji 3, and claimed that the movie will “break all records”.

“Hun Wait Nai Hunda ... This Movie Is LIT! This Movie Will Break All The Records!!! Shows HOUSEFULL,” said a user.

Another user said in Punjabi, “Aagya aagya dosanjhawala, khich lo tyaariyan.”

“Loved the teaser. can't wait for 27th June,” said a netizen. Another added, “Wohoo can't wait.”

“Seems so interesting. All the best,” said another user.

Sardaar Ji 3 teaser Amar Hundal directed Sardaar Ji 3, which will be released in cinemas on June 27. The teaser was released on Sunday.

The singer-actor will return as a ghost hunter in the third instalment of the horror-comedy Punjabi movie, who is now tasked with removing a ghost from a mansion in the United Kingdom.

The teaser begins with a team approaching a most haunted castle in the UK with a group of armed soldiers. After an unknown spirit defeated them in the blink of an eye, the owner decides to call Dosanjh for the task.

The video then unfolds a hilarious interaction with his in-home witches, who demand a medical kit, a make-up box, and other items. In the end, Dosanjh was seen fighting with a ghost in the UK mansion, saying he intends to fight with him because he didn't add "Jii" after "Sardaar" while addressing him.

About Sardaar Ji 3 In addition to the movie's lead, Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi and others in prominent roles.

The movie offers a hilarious take on ghostbusting with a blend of action scenes. Sardaar Ji is among the most loved horror-comedy franchises of the Punjabi film industry.