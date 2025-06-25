Sardaar Ji 3 to not release in India amid row over Hania Aamir, internet reacts: ‘Boycott Diljit Dosanjh'

Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's film Sardaar Ji 3 to skip India release amid growing controversy around it. Many people and film bodies objected to the release over the casting of the Pakistani actor. Amid this, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 issued a statement, confirming that the film won't be released in India.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir's film to skip India release Defending the casting of the film, the makers said that Hania was picked before tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. However, the internet is not convinced.

Sardaar Ji 3 makers defend casting Hania Aamir The makers shared in their official statement, “This is to bring to everyone’s kind notice that the film named, Sardaarji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.”

“We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune,” they confirmed that the film or related promotional activities won't take place in India.

Internet reacts to why Hania Aamir was signed in for Sardaar Ji 3 The statement received mixed reactions from the internet. Many Indians reached out to the comment section to slam the film team.

One of them wrote in the comments, “U do have the option to cut the scene featuring Hania Aamir and yet u didn't do it and after such backlash u are statement to whitewash your image (sic).”

“Profit first nation comes second,” commented one user sarcastically.

Another added, “Don't you feel any shame in doing all this.” “@diljitdosanjh boycott go hell with this movie in Pakistan,” added someone else.

Meanwhile, some also welcomed the decision. One of them commented, “It was a perfect decision art have no boundaries.” “Perfect,” wrote many.

Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaarji 3 controversy Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh commented for the first time after the controversy erupted.

In an interview, he said that the film was shot before the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. He told BBC Asian Network that producer's money is at stake.

The film is slated for the worldwide release on 27 June.