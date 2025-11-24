Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale 2025: Who won, runners up and prize money — all you need to know

The most awaited Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 winner was finally unveiled during on 23 November night as Susanthica took home the most coveted title. As a group of talented artists competed for the most sought after title, it was Susanthica who appealed the most and took home the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors trophy.

Susanthica's renditions tug at heartstrings as the emotional ballads sung by her mesmerised the audience. It was a close contest between Sreehari Raveendran, Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra and Shivani.

Watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner grand announcement here:

The folk music maestro, Sapesan, missed the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors title and emerged as the first runner up while high-energy performer Chinnu Senthamilan took home second runner up award. Meanwhile, Pavithra emerged as People's favourite.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Prize Money As per Filmibeat, the winner walked away with around ₹15 lakh cash prize money. Meanwhile, MP Developers honoured the winner with a dream home. However, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa title comes with a number of perks as it opens doors to music album deals, tours, TV gigs, concert slots, social media sponsorships and endorsements.

The beloved Tamil singing reality show which aired on Zee Tamil kicked off on 24 May 2025. After weeks of unforgettable performances, emotional highs and fierce competition, hidden gems of the music world were revealed last night as a total of five finalists competed for the most coveted title.

The electrifying grand finale aired live on Zee Tamil on Sunday from 5:00 PM and the winner was announced around 11:00 PM.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa panellists A dream team of music legends, this season's panellists fresh faces — Shweta Mohan and SP Charan while Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, and Karthik marked their return after successful previous editions. Making it a challenging task, the finale featured an array of stunning performances, each finalist brought their unique style and energy to the stage.