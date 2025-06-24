'Sarkar ko bolo bhai': Amitabh Bachchan gives a befitting response to troll over his cybercrime caller tune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. With his posts on X (Formerly Twitter) and his blogs on Tumblr, the 'Agneepath' star tries his best to connect with his fans virtually on a regular basis.

He also does not hesitate to respond to trolls savagely. On Monday, one social media user criticised the cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring his voice.

That tweet did not go unnoticed as Big B gave a befitting reply.

The veteran actor shared a random post that read, "Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?? (Yes, sir, I'm a fan too. So??)."

A netizen replied to the post and wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop saying it on the phone)."

Amitabh Bachchan responded, "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

Another user attacked Big B over his age,

"Buddha sathiya gaya (He has gone senile)." To this, the actor replied, "Ek din bhagwan na karein who jaldi aaye, ap bhi sathiya jaayenge. Parantu humarein yaha kahawat hai - jo satha, who patha (God forbid it comes soon - you will grow senile. But we have a saying here: 'The older, the wiser)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan', which hit theatres last year. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.