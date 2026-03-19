Sarke Chunar row: Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, director, producer, others summoned by National Commission for Women

The controversy continues surrounding the recent song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the upcoming film KD: The Devil. According to the latest update by news agency ANI, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken action on its own, following the obscene and vulgar content reports.

Sarke Chunar row: National Commission for Women summons Nora Fatehi and others The Commission has issued notices to several people connected to the song, including Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar. They have been asked to appear before the Commission on March 24 in connection with the matter.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.” Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter,” said the Commission on X.

“Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents,” it added.

“Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law,” the post warned.

Nora Fatehi reacts to backlash Previously, Nora Fatehi, who features in the special dance number alongside Sanjay Dutt, claimed that she had objected to the Hindi version of the song that the filmmakers had.

She said that she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada. “I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main," she said.

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it.

"I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm.

“I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line”

Also Read | Karnataka women’s commission writes to CBFC over Nora Fatehi track

Why Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke landed in trouble The song has been banned, triggering outrage on social media over its suggestive lyrics.

The issue even landed in the Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadoria brought it up.

On the other hand, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clarified that it has not received any application seeking certification for the controversial track.

National Commission for Women on Badshah's Tateeree Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has also summoned singer-rapper Badshah and others in connection with another controversy around his song, Tateeree.