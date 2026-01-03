Sarvam Maya OTT release: When and where to watch the Malayalam movie, which has ‘beaten’ Dhurandhar?

Malayalam comedy-drama Sarvam Maya was released on 25 December. It marked a strong comeback for Nivin Pauly. Newcomer Riya Shibu plays a key role in the fantasy movie.

The story follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an atheist from a traditional Brahmin family in Palakkad. He dreams of becoming a musician.

After failing to secure a visa, he unwillingly assists his cousin, a priest. During a ritual, he encounters a teenage ghost named Delulu, who has no recollection of her past. Their unusual friendship slowly reveals her true identity. ‘Sarvam Maya’ means everything is a delusion.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan and Aju Varghese, with music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Sarvam Maya box office collection Sarvam Maya opened on a steady note on Day 1 (Thursday) with ₹3.35 crore. The collections improved on Day 2 (Friday) to ₹3.9 crore.

The film saw strong weekend growth. Day 3 (Saturday) collected ₹4.85 crore, followed by an even better Day 4 (Sunday) with ₹5.8 crore. It was the film’s highest single-day collection so far. The weekend confirmed a strong turnout from families.

As expected, collections dipped on weekdays. Day 5 (Monday) reached ₹4.25 crore. It remained unchanged on Day 6 (Tuesday). Day 7 (Wednesday) saw a further drop to ₹3.5 crore due to normal midweek fatigue.

The film bounced back on Day 8 (Thursday) with ₹5.2 crore. Day 9 (Friday) added ₹4.9 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Its Week 2 numbers are looking even better than its Week 1 numbers.

The total India net collection stands at ₹40 crore. Its gross India collection is ₹47.15 crore. It has also done equally well in the overseas market, earning 44.30% of its total collection. In the overseas market, the Malayalam movie has earned ₹37.50 crore. The worldwide box office collection is ₹84.65 crore.

The movie was reportedly made with ₹30 crore, which means it has already recovered its cost. The movie entered the profit zone in its first week.

This is something even Dhurandhar did not manage to do despite its phenomenal box office performance. Aditya Dhar’s movie earned ₹248.70 crore gross in its first week. The total budget of the spy thriller, including its upcoming sequel, is ₹300 crore, as per reports.

Sarvam Maya OTT release Sarvam Maya will have its OTT release on JioHotstar, according to a report by The Indian Express. However, it is not expected to come online anytime soon.