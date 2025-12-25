Sarvam Maya Twitter Review: ‘Nivin Pauly’s charm is the soul of the film,’ say fans after Christmas release

Sarvam Maya Twitter Review: Sarvam Maya starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, hit theatres on 25 December, perfectly timed for the Christmas holiday. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the horror-comedy has quickly become a talking point on social media, with early audience reactions pouring in on X (formerly Twitter).

A section of viewers has welcomed Sarvam Maya as a light, feel-good festive watch, praising its humour, performances and family-friendly appeal. Many netizens were particularly happy to see Nivin Pauly return to a role that leans into his trademark charm and comic timing.

One user wrote, “Finally #NivinPauly is back ❤️🔥🏆. #SarvamMaya is a light-hearted, feel-good entertainer from Akhil Sathyan that leans heavily on fun moments. Nivin’s charm and comic timing are the soul of the film.” Another added that the film works well as a family entertainer, calling it “a sure winner” for the festive season, while also applauding the technical aspects, music and background score.

Advertisement

Also Read | From bestseller to screen: 7 big book adaptations to look out for on OTT in 2026

The pairing of Nivin Pauly with Riya Shibu has also drawn attention. Several viewers felt the duo shared a refreshing chemistry, with one review stating that the Nivin–Riya combination worked better than the much-loved Nivin–Aju Varghese pairing, though others still enjoyed the latter’s limited screen time.

“Sarvam Maya works because it never chases excess no forced scares, no overcooked comedy. Even the supporting characters feel organically placed. A restrained film that knows exactly what it wants to be,” a user reviewed.

However, not all reactions have been unanimously positive. Some netizens described the film’s first half as uneven, pointing to pacing issues and a slow build-up. “AVERAGE FIRST HALF!! Slowly started narration with ups and downs,” one user noted, adding that while Nivin Pauly’s performance stood out, the film needed a stronger second half to fully deliver.

Advertisement

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising the humour but flagging weaknesses in the writing beyond comedic moments. One viewer described Sarvam Maya as a “comfort watch,” appreciating the breezy tone, flashback portions and performances, but criticising the ending as underwhelming.

Still, many fans believe the film could find favour at the box office thanks to its easygoing narrative and festive timing. A user summed it up by calling it a “pleasant, breezy film where the humour works big-time,” suggesting it may be Nivin Pauly’s most enjoyable outing since Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

As Sarvam Maya continues its theatrical run, audience word-of-mouth over the weekend is expected to play a key role in determining how well the film sustains momentum at the box office during the holiday period.