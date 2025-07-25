Sarzameen first audience review: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol starrer impresses Internet, ‘Vibes like Mission Kashmir, Fanaa’

Sarzameen first audience review: Kayoze Irani directorial film, featuring debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, directly released on OTT platform on Friday, July 25. The action thriller, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions and Star Studio can be watched online on streaming platform JioHotstar.

Advertisement

The narrative revolves around Indian Army officer who comes in face with reality when he discovers that his estranged son has joined a militant group. Set in Kashmir, the movie is available in 5 languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It features 2-hours 17 minutes runtime.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted after watching Sarzameen, while some praised it others criticised the writing and its inability to connect.

A user called the movie shocking, patriotic and emotional and in a post on X stated, “Sarzameen comes with a HUGE twist in the end that you've never seen in any patriotic thriller before. Chilling and emotionally nerv cracking. #PrithvirajSukumar shows what patriotism means and #Kajol showcases true motherhood and love. #IbrahimAliKhan exceeds expectations.”

Advertisement

Praising Prithviraj Sukumar and Kajol's performance another user stated, “Ibrahim Ali Khan is a misfit, emotionless facial reactions. Kashmir Visuals r beautiful. Familiar Story with an interesting Climax. Thr r emotions & patriotism in film, but couldnt connect to it due to weak writing. BELOW AVERAGE!”

Advertisement

A third user called it average and stated, “#Sarzameen had a solid premise but failed to deliver. Weak screenplay and direction let it down. Prithvi, Kajol & the rest of the cast did well, but there was no real emotional connect. Overall, a mid watch with no standout moments.”

Advertisement

A fourth comment read, “It has vibes like Mission Kashmir and Fanaa…. Sarzameen is a one time watch film where #PrithvirajSukumaran and #Kajol pull off the dramedy very well whereas the #IbrahimAliKhan's performance is just decent. He has to learn more but I think that with time, everything will be okay”