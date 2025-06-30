Sarzameen first look: Ibrahim Ali Khan looks unrecognisable, outshines Kajol and Prithviraj

Sarzameen first look: The much-awaited first glimpse at Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Sarzameen is here. On Monday, JioHotstar dropped the first look of the patriotic film Sarzameen. It stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sarzameen first look: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran In the over one-minute long video, Prithviraj Sukumaran debuts as an upright army officer. Set against the background of snow-capped mountains, of Kashmir, the video introduces Kajol as his emotional wife. As Prithviraj is ready to give it all for his country, Kajol worries about him.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan who made his Bollywood debut with Netflix's Nadaaniyan, stunned in an intense, beefed up, rugged avatar. Sporting a bearded look, he is seen surrounded by man in pathani suits and fighting one of them. Towards the end, Ibrahim's character dons an army uniform and wields a gun at Prithviraj in the woods.

“Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi (Nothing is more important than safety of the motherland),” read the caption of the official video on YouTube.

The film will be release on July 25.

Sarzameen plot Set against the tense and turbulent landscape of Kashmir, the film focuses on Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), a man driven by duty and marked by personal sacrifice. At home, Meera (Kajol), a wife and a mother, anchors the family with quiet strength and resilience. Harman (Ibrahim) is a young man battling with fragmented memories and painful revelations.

The film is directed by Kayoze Irani who will be marking his directorial debut. It is an OTT film, streaming directly on JioHotstar starting July 25.

Talking about the film, Kayoze said in a statement, “Sarzameen will always hold a special place in my heart, not just because it marks my first feature film as a director, but because it gave me the chance to tell a story that is both deeply intimate and profoundly intense."

"Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma’am, and Ibrahim each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances has been nothing short of a privilege," he further said.