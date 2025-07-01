Sarzameen OTT release: How to stream Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s thriller; date, details here

Sarzameen OTT release: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer is set to premiere on OTT platform soon. The high-octane action-thriller, directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of Boman Irani, will come directly on OTT without any theatrical release.

Sarzameen OTT release date To watch Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s action thriller, cinephiles must take note that the movie will debut on JioHotstar on July 25, marking Kayoze Irani's directorial debut.

Hinting at a captivating drama centred on duty, sacrifice and family, the filmmakers dropped its teaser dropped on Monday, June 30. The caption to the teaser states, “Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi 🇮🇳 #Sarzameen, releasing July 25, only on #JioHotstar.”

Producer Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram account and stated, "Jahaan duty aur parivaar takraate hain, wahan se shuru hoti hai Sarzameen ki kahaani. Official announcement out now!"

Produced under the banner Dharma Productions, the movie follows the life of a celebrated army officer Colonel Vijay Menon, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for discipline and sacrifice, ET reported. Set in politically tense backdrop of Kashmir, the officer comes across challenges in life when personal and national duties collide.

Watch Sarzameen teaser here:

Kajol stars as Meera, playing the role of a mother navigating emotional challenges while Ibrahim Ali Khan portrays Harman, a young man dealing with hidden trauma.

Detailing the filmmaking experience, Kayoze Irani stated, "Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma'am, and Ibrahim each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances has been nothing short of a privilege...The emotional battlefield in Sarzameen is just as powerful and consuming as the one unfolding on the frontlines," ANI reported citing press release.