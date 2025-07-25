Sarzameen Review: Prithviraj and Kajol shine, but weak writing and Ibrahim Ali Khan hold this thriller back

In ‘Sarzameen’, director Kayoze Irani’s debut venture into feature films, there lies the seed of an emotionally resonant tale—a story that attempts to blend the complexities of national duty with the fragile intricacies of familial validation. Unfortunately, the execution rarely matches the ambition. The result is a film that looks rich, boasts a powerful cast, and yet struggles to leave any meaningful impact.

The plot revolves around Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a decorated Indian Army officer stationed in Kashmir, and his son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a young man burdened by his childhood speech defect and his father's lingering shame.

The story takes a tragic turn when Harman is kidnapped by a militant group—an act meant to leverage the release of two high-profile terrorists captured by Vijay. What unfolds over the next eight years aims to be a tense, emotional journey. Sadly, it ends up as a muddled affair.

The narrative’s heart lies in the theme of parental validation—how its absence can fracture identities. Yet, while the intent is commendable, the screenplay falters in translating this into a compelling arc.

The pacing is uneven, and the climactic moments feel more convoluted than climactic, robbing the story of emotional clarity. The final scenes, though open to interpretation, come across as indecisive rather than nuanced.

That said, ‘Sarzameen’ is not without merit. Prithviraj Sukumaran turns in a stoic, commanding performance, convincingly portraying the inner turmoil of a man torn between national pride and personal failure. Kajol, as Meher Menon, matches his gravitas with a restrained but emotionally rich portrayal of a mother stuck between love and loss. Her expressions speak volumes, and the chemistry between the two veterans lends credibility to an otherwise faltering narrative.

On the other end of the spectrum is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though there is noticeable improvement from his debut in ‘Nadaaniyan’, he still appears more as a stylised figure than a fully formed character.

His dialogue delivery feels flat, and when juxtaposed against the heavyweight performances of Prithviraj and Kajol, his inexperience becomes all the more evident. One is left wondering if his role served more as visual filler than narrative necessity.

Visually, the film is often breathtaking. Kamaljeet Negi’s cinematography captures the haunting beauty of Kashmir in all its glory. However, aesthetic splendour can only carry a film so far.

The background score and music by Vishal Mishra and Vishal Khurana is largely forgettable, with no standout moments musically, further flattening the film’s emotional peaks.

