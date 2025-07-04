Sarzameen trailer OUT: Fans impressed by Kajol and Prithviraj, but Ibrahim Ali Khan draws mixed reactions

The trailer of ‘Sarzameen’, an upcoming Hindi-language political family drama, has dropped — and the internet is already buzzing with reactions. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Directed by KAyoze Irani, the film is set against the backdrop of national duty and personal loss.

‘Sarzameen’ explores the emotional and ideological turmoil within a fractured family. Prithviraj plays a hardened army officer whose sense of duty overshadows his empathy for his son, Harman (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan). When Harman unexpectedly joins a radical extremist group and turns against his own country, the narrative unravels into a tense and emotional conflict.

Kajol plays the role of Meher, the mother, trapped in the crossfire of ideology and motherhood. Her portrayal, seen briefly in the trailer, is filled with anguish as she pleads with her husband to bring their son back — not as a soldier, but as a father.

Internet reacts to ‘Sarzameen’ trailer Fan reactions to the trailer have been mixed. While veterans Kajol and Prithviraj are receiving praise for their intensity and screen presence, viewers remain sceptical about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut performance.

One social media user pointedly noted, “Notice that there is not a single dialogue of Ibrahim in the trailer? They knew once he opens his mouth, the whole hype will be ruined (sic).”

Another commented, “Ek taraf Kajol aur Prithviraj ki acting building the trailer up, dusri taraf Ibrahim's acting cracking me up. I'm so conflicted (sic).”

Despite this, some are holding out hope. “Kajol + Prithviraj + raw emotion = BLOCKBUSTER loading (sic),” wrote one enthusiastic fan. Others seemed more focused on the film’s familiar premise: “Family vs Nation — most used and tested concept… Trailer looks fine. Will draw conclusions after watching the film (sic).”

There were even unexpected takeaways from the trailer. “I am so ready for romance movie Kajol,” another user tweeted. “Hit me with angst, romance, love triangles… all the possibilities! (sic)”

‘Sarzameen’ appears poised to walk the tightrope between patriotic drama and domestic emotion. Whether it strikes a balance remains to be seen — but for now, it has certainly sparked curiosity.