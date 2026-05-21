Satan The Dark OTT release date: When and where to watch the Tamil supernatural film online

Satan The Dark OTT release date: The Tamil horror movie, Satan: The Dark is all set to stream online soon. The film is written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam. It will be marking its OTT debut after almost six weeks of its theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Satan The Dark OTT release According to multiple reports, Satan: The Dark will mark its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. It will be streaming online starting from May 8, 2026.

The film will also be available on Aha Tamil.

Film insider Ramesh Bala confirmed the OTT release of the film. He posted on X, “The wait is over… #SatantheDark is STREAMING NOW on @PrimeVideoIN @ahatamil & @tentkotta Step into the terrifying world of Satans. Release by @creativeEnt4 of @dhananjayang @EpsPictures #VREdward #FJ #Chandini #MonaBedre #ManikandanRamalingam @ProSrivenkatesh @digitallynow.”

Cast Satan The Dark stars Fredrick John (FJ), Ayraa, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, and Sreeja Ravi.

Plot The story of Satan: The Dark unfolds across two interconnected timelines. Both revolve around a supernatural curse rooted in ritualistic sorcery.

Set partly during the era of the East India Company, the narrative goes back to the origins of an ancient dark ritual carried out in the hilly region of Asthinapuram. However, the witchcraft ritual takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a malevolent force that refuses to remain buried and continues to haunt across generations.

In the present day, Marcelin (played by Mona Bedre) begins exhibiting increasingly violent and disturbing behaviour after seemingly being possessed by a mysterious supernatural entity. As her condition worsens, the entity starts affecting her young daughter Alisha (played by Ayraa Palak), along with others around them.

The film then follows the desperate struggle to protect and rescue Alisha. Will they be able to break free from the decade-old curse? How will anyone confront the sinister force? Watch the film to find out.

Check trailer here:

Crew The cinematographer of the film is Bala G Ramasamy. The music of the film is composed by Aswin Krishna while editing is done by Rajkumar and Kovai Abishek DFT. The art director of the film is Surendran Selvaraj. Action choreography was helmed by Danger Mani. While the sound design was done by Aswathaman Siva, the final sound mix was finished by AM Senthamizhan.

This film has received an average response from the theatre audience and critics. On IMDb, the film received a rating of 5.7/10.

Reportedly, Satan The Dark was earlier titled as The Black Bible.