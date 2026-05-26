Satish Sanpal net worth: 40 kg gold, Burj Khalifa home, Bugatti & more — Inside the billionaire life of Desi Bling star

Desi Bling, Netflix’s latest reality series, has taken the streaming world by storm, pulling back the curtain on the ultra-luxurious lives of wealthy Indian expats in Dubai.

While the show features a mix of elite socialites and actors like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, one self-made billionaire businessman has emerged as the definitive star of the show: Satish Sanpal.

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From rolling in custom supercars to casual talk of multi-crore property investments, the series showcases an unparalleled level of opulence. If you are wondering how this low-profile entrepreneur built a massive empire, here is everything you need to know about the Desi Bling sensation:

Who is Satish Sanpal? Satish Sanpal is a prominent Dubai-based entrepreneur, billionaire, and the Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding. His business conglomerate operates across highly lucrative sectors, including luxury real estate development, hospitality, forex trading, and strategic investments.

While he is now a towering figure in the UAE business landscape, his journey began far away from the glitz and glamour of Dubai.

From Jabalpur to Dubai In an interview with Curly Tales, Satish Sanpal shared that he was born and raised in a middle-class family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Driven by an early entrepreneurial itch rather than academic pursuits, he left school after completing the eighth grade.

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At just 17 years old, he borrowed ₹50,000 from his mother to set up a small grocery store.

“I studied only till eighth grade. I wasn’t interested in education, but I had bigger dreams. I wanted to make money. The reality of life is that money is everything,” he said.

Though that first venture incurred losses after two years, Sanpal transitioned into the stock market as a commission-based broker. He eventually moved to Dubai with modest capital. Spotting a massive opportunity in the region's booming economy, he initially dipped his toes into the gold trade.

The COVID-19 Pivot Sanpal’s business trajectory experienced an astronomical surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Displaying a high appetite for risk, he aggressively invested his capital into the Dubai real estate market when prices plummeted globally. As the market rebounded and entered an unprecedented luxury property boom, his calculated real estate investments appreciated massively.

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“I struggled a lot. Life is not easy. I came to Dubai for a friend’s wedding and he helped me understand the opportunities here,” he said. “During the pandemic, I invested everything I had into real estate when the market was unpredictable. After I invested, the prices went up nearly 20 times.”

Today, his primary corporate arm, ANAX Developments, is a leader in branded residences, recently launching major projects like the ELLE Residences in Dubai Islands.

“ANAX Holding has a subsidiary called ANAX Development, and we decided to focus on real estate development in Dubai because of the potential here,” he said.

Satish Sanpal net worth When it comes to pure financial dominance on Desi Bling, Satish Sanpal occupies a league of his own. His extravagant lifestyle and asset portfolio have left reality TV fans stunned.

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According to various reports highlighted during the show's release, Satish Sanpal and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, command a jaw-dropping combined net worth estimated between $1.5 billion, approximately ₹14,000 crore, and his core holding company, ANAX Holding, is reportedly valued at over $3 billion.

Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Burj Khalifa Residence : The Sanpal family currently resides in the world's tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa, where high-end luxury penthouses routinely command prices upwards of ₹ 90 crore.

: The Sanpal family currently resides in the world's tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa, where high-end luxury penthouses routinely command prices upwards of 90 crore. Dubai Hills Mega-Mansion: Looking for more fresh air, the couple is actively constructing a sprawling mansion on a massive 50,000 sq ft plot in the elite Dubai Hills neighbourhood. The villa will reportedly feature 60 doors and double the windows of their current high-rise apartment. Supercar Fleet & Toys Sanpal is a passionate collector of elite automotive engineering. His fleet features:

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A rare Bugatti Chiron, valued at approximately ₹ 35 crore.

35 crore. Multiple Rolls-Royce models, including a White Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge gifted to his son, Lakshya.

A highly customised pink Rolls-Royce Phantom bought for his toddler daughter, Bella.

A private, multi-deck luxury party yacht, frequently used to host high-profile Bollywood celebrities and Dubai's elite social circle.

Also Read | Why reports of Dubai’s death are greatly exaggerated

40 kg gold collection Perhaps the biggest talking point of Desi Bling is the Sanpal family's obsession with gold. While it is not uncommon for wives of high-net-worth individuals to accumulate jewellery, Tabinda told Curly Tales she owns over 40 kg of gold, valued at well over ₹200 crore.

Sanpal reportedly gifts his wife roughly 3 kg of gold every Dhanteras and has famously promised to weigh her entirely in gold for their upcoming 10th wedding anniversary. Even their daughter, Bella, has custom-made solid gold cutlery, plates, and cups.

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Satish Sanpal's journey from a school dropout running a neighbourhood grocery store to a multi-billionaire dominating Dubai's skyline has surely caught the eye of the Internet.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.