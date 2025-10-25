Satish Shah cause of death: What we know as Bollywood actor, known for hit TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, dies

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure. He was 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news, and told NDTV, “With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects.”

Earlier, Mr Pandit shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

About Satish Shah Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Satish Shah belonged to a Kutchi Gujarati family and began his career with the 1978 film Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He rose to prominence with his memorable role as Municipal Commissioner D’Mello in the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Over his prolific career, he appeared in more than 250 films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, Shah became a household name with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), in which he played multiple characters across 55 episodes. But it was his performance as the witty patriarch Indravadhan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004) that cemented his place in the hearts of audiences. His on-screen chemistry with Ratna Pathak Shah was particularly loved by fans.

