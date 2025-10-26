Satish Shah funeral: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actors pay tribute, Rupali Ganguly breaks down in tears

Satish Shah funeral: Actor Satish Shah, 74, passed away after suffering from kidney failure in Mumbai. His last rites were conducted on Sunday. It was attended by his family and friends, including his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars and other celebrities from the film and television industries.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team bid goodbye to Satish Shah At the funeral, several notable celebrities were seen arriving to pay tribute to the actor.

In a video, the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid him a final goodbye with the title song of their hit show. JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, Aatish Kapadia, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, and Rajesh Kumar were seen standing together and singing the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai song at the funeral.

Rupali Ganguly cries at Satish Shah's funeral Actor Rupali Ganguly, who essayed the role of Shah's daughter-in-law on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, grew emotional. As she broke down in tears, she was being consoled by co-stars.

Celebs at Satish Shah's funeral Besides them, the last rites were also attended by Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Farah Khan, Ali Asgar, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Dilip Joshi, Johnny Lever, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Ashoke Pandit. Shah's co-star Ratna Pathak Shah also arrived with Naseeruddin Shah.

Among others were Suresh Oberoi, Swaroop Sampat, Poonam Dhillon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tiku Talsania, Sudhir Pandey, Sharat Saxena, Avatar Gil, and Sudesh Bhoslae.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also attended the actor's last rites.

Satish Shah's death Satish Shah took his last breath on Saturday after suffering from a kidney ailment for some time. Reportedly, he got a kidney transplant a couple of months ago.

The mortal remains reached his home in Mumbai, Bandra, in an ambulance at around 11 am on Sunday.

Visuals showed that the same ambulance was later decorated with marigold flowers. Two pictures of the actor were placed on the front and rear sides of the vehicle.

The mortal remains were later sent to Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Vile Parle area for the last rites, where he was cremated.

About Satish Shah Satish Shah graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and went on to star in supporting roles in films such as Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan, Gaman, and Umrao Jaan.

Best works of Satish Shah With time, he created a niche for himself as the “comedy king” with roles in films and TV shows such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!, Saathiya, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and his most popular serial, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah's wife and kids Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.