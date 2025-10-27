Satish Shah prayer meet: Wife Madhu Shah gets emotional, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan pay tribute

Popular TV and film actor Satish Shah's prayer meet was organised on Monday. The veteran passed away on 25 October. He was 74 and died due to kidney-related issues. Recently, it was revealed that Shah had a kidney transplant a few months back as he wanted to 'extend his life' to stay by his wife Madhu Shah's side.

For the unversed, Madhu Shah is battling Alzheimer's disease.

Satish Shah's prayer meet At the actor's prayer meet in Mumbai's Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Madhu Shah was spotted arriving. She was accompanied by several others. She looked weak and emotional as her friends or family members helped her at the entrance of the venue. Along with them was Satish's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star and director Deven Bhojani, who was seen arriving.

The prayer meet was also attended by several notable celebrities from the television and film industries. Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, and Shatrughan Sinha were seen arriving to pay their condolences.

Others, including Johny Lever, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Raza Murad, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Shah's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, JD Majethia, and Sumeet Raghavan also attended the meet.

At the event, JD Majethia said, "We have performed all the rituals, but we want to celebrate Satish ji's life. The songs he used to sing, we are singing those very songs today to celebrate his memory. Satish Shah always wanted us to remember him the way he lived, with joy and laughter."

Celebs at Satish Shah's last rites Satish Shah's funeral was held on Sunday. It was attended by several celebrities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Farah Khan, Prahlad Kakkar, Suresh Oberoi, Swaroop Sampat, Dilip Tahil, Prasoon Joshi, Sharad Saxena, and Tej Sapru.

Satish Shah's death: How did he die? Satish Shah passed away due to renal failure on Saturday. Reportedly, he collapsed during lunch at his house in Mumbai, as per his manager. He was immediately rushed to Hinduja Hospital. However, despite efforts, doctors couldn't revive him.

Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar paid tributes after Shah's death.