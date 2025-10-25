Satish Shah’s last post on X for Shammi Kapoor resurfaces after his death: ‘You are always around me’

Veteran actor Satish Shah, fondly remembered for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74.

Advertisement

In a tragic coincidence, Shah’s final post on X (formerly Twitter) was a birthday tribute to veteran actor Shammi Kapoor — who also passed away due to kidney failure in 2011. Sharing a throwback photo featuring himself, Govinda and Shammi Kapoor, Shah had written, “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me.”

Advertisement

Following the news of his death, the post has resurfaced across social media, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of an actor who defined effortless humour and warmth on screen.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told NDTV, saying, “With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It’s a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects.”

Also Read | Satish Shah cause of death: What we know as Bollywood actor dies

Satish Shah family Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. The couple did not have any children, according to the Times of India report.

Advertisement

Satish Shah's career Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Shah began his acting journey with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978). His breakthrough came with the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he played the unforgettable role of Municipal Commissioner D’Mello.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Shah appeared in over 250 films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he achieved legendary status with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he portrayed multiple characters across its 55 episodes. However, it was his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai — the witty patriarch in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai — that became one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history. His on-screen chemistry with Ratna Pathak Shah was especially adored by fans.

Advertisement