Satluj Review: Viewers call Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab drama 'one of the most powerful Hindi films'

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has received overwhelmingly positive reactions, with viewers calling it one of the most powerful Hindi films in recent years.

Satluj audience review Satluj, the biographical drama starring Diljit Dosanjh and inspired by the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has generated an outpouring of emotional responses from viewers, many of whom have hailed the film as a hard-hitting and uncompromising portrayal of a painful chapter in India's recent history.

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Audience reactions shared online suggest that Satluj has left a profound impact on viewers, with several praising both its storytelling and its willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.

One viewer described the film as particularly relevant in the current political climate, writing: "#Satluj is one of the most HARD-HITTING films of recent times. Specially in today’s time, when citizens are labelled “terrorists” or “anti-national” for questioning power, this film feels even more important. The first 20 minutes are painful to watch, but this is exactly the kind of cinema you should not miss. If you’re still wondering why this film matters so much, read this before you decide (sic)."

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Another audience member called the film one of the strongest Hindi productions in recent years, stating: “Satluj has been watched. Most powerful Hindi film in recent years. It instills an element of shock and fear that these things actually happened in our country. It refuses the comfort of closure, and that's why it works so well. Big ups to Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala for not compromising on the subject. Big ups to @Straying_mind and the ZEE5 team as well for providing it a platform! (sic)”

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Several viewers highlighted the film's emotional intensity and its portrayal of historical trauma. One social media user wrote: “I sat down for Satluj last night. Let me tell you, it wasn't exactly a breezy Friday watch. About a horrific, turbulent era bursting at the seams with untold, deeply uncomfortable stories. I’m not here to play the pretentious film critic. When the storytelling grabs you by the throat and the casting is this agonizingly perfect, it forces us to confront the local legends and the shadows of our past. I'm talking about the Suggas, the Bittas, and the Jassis of the world (sic).”

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The film's screenplay has also drawn significant praise. One viewer noted: “I watched #Sutlej (#Punjab95) today, and one thing is beyond debate. It is an exceptional film. Not just because it is based on true events. Plenty of films are based on true stories but fail to translate them effectively to the screen. What makes this one stand out is its incredibly tight script. The screenplay keeps you engaged from beginning to end. There is not a single moment where the film feels slow or boring. It is a gripping story told with remarkable discipline (sic).”

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Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's performance has emerged as one of the most widely celebrated aspects of the film. One audience member wrote: “satluj hit me like a freight train. i genuinely thought there was nothing more brutal than @anuragkashyap72's bandar this year, but @HoneyTrehan's satluj proved me wrong. this is raw, unfiltered, deeply unsettling, and absolutely unforgettable. the performances are extraordinary across the board, but @diljitdosanjh delivers an absolute masterclass. this is easily one of the finest performances i've seen in a long time. restrained, vulnerable, explosive when it needs to be (sic).”

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Directed by Honey Trehan, the film, previously known as Punjab '95, follows the story of a banker who embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover alleged mass disappearances and state-sanctioned killings in Punjab during the turbulent 1990s. The film's release has reignited conversations around historical memory, human rights and the role of cinema in revisiting difficult periods of the nation's past.

Satluj marks one of the most ambitious projects in Diljit Dosanjh's career and represents director Honey Trehan's continued engagement with stories rooted in complex social and political realities. Inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated cases of alleged enforced disappearances in Punjab before his own disappearance and subsequent death, the film revisits a deeply contentious and emotionally charged period in Indian history.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.