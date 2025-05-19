Saturday Night Live mocks Trump’s $400M jet gift from Qatar in hilarious Season 50 finale

“Saturday Night Live” closed out its 50th season with a cold open lampooning US President Donald Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East. Cast member James Austin Johnson reprised his widely praised impression of Trump, delivering a parody packed with one-liners about the $400 million luxury jet gifted by Qatar and Trump’s cozy ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement

"I didn't make this trip for myself, I want to make that clear," Johnson’s Trump said. "I did this for the American people. And, in many ways, myself, my personal enrichment. I did that, too. I did very well on this trip. Got a lot of cool stuff."

Bromance with Bin Salman in the spotlight The SNL sketch featured cast member Emil Wakim as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who sat close to Trump throughout the segment. Their exaggerated chemistry played into what SNL described as a “bromance” between the two.

“I, of course, am a big fan of everything that Saudi Arabia has to offer, from the oil to the money. To — end of list,” Johnson’s Trump quipped.

Advertisement

Luxury jet gift sparks ‘Pre-bribe’ joke One of the central punchlines of the sketch was the luxury aircraft gifted by Qatar’s government, which SNL mockingly framed as a “pre-bribe.”

“People are saying that I should really be flying an American plane,” Trump said. “Uh, no thanks, honey — have you seen what’s going on with our planes?”

Johnson’s Trump defended the gift, saying, “It’s not a bribe because they haven’t asked for anything in return.” Bin Salman, however, deadpanned, “Well, not yet,” prompting Trump to concede, “All right, so it’s a pre-bribe.”

Goodbye from ‘fake Trump’ Toward the end of the sketch, Johnson’s Trump addressed the audience directly, blending satire with a touch of political cynicism.

“After tonight, you won't be seeing me here for a while,” he said. “Well, not the fake, fun version of me that makes you smile. The real one will still be omnipresent. You can't escape me, right? I'm everywhere.”

Advertisement