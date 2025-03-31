Saturday Night Live spoofs ’Signalgate’ scandal: ‘Do we know you, bro?’

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at the recent "Signalgate" scandal, lampooning the Trump administration officials who mistakenly shared classified military plans in a chat that included journalist Jeffrey Goldberg.

The cold open featured a group of high school girls chatting, only to find Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (played by Andrew Dismukes) accidentally entering their group chat and divulging government secrets.

"Could you imagine if that happened?" Despite being informed he was in the wrong chat, the SNL version of Hegseth refused to believe it. “Could you imagine if that actually happened?” he asked, before doubling down and sharing a “PDF with updated locations of all our nuclear submarines.”

Advertisement

In the sketch, Hegseth nonchalantly revealed military operations, writing, “FYI. Greenlight on Yemen raid. Airborne 15 minutes ago. Who’s ready to glass some Houthi rebels?"

One of the girls in the chat, confused by the intrusion, responded, “Do we know you, bro? This is Jennabelle.” To which Hegseth replied, “Oh nice, Jennabelle from Defense, right?”

Advertisement

JD Vance played by Bowen Yang joins the chaos The chaos escalated when Vice President JD Vance (played by Bowen Yang) was added to the chat, joining from Greenland. “Nobody knows why I’m here, especially me,” Yang’s Vance quipped before sending the group a “PDF of all deep cover CIA agents.”

The sketch also featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernández), who attempted damage control. “This is just a prank,” he insisted, before requesting the girls’ names and addresses for ICE records.

Journalist Goldberg revealed as chat member The skit concluded with a twist, revealing that journalist Jeffrey Goldberg (played by Mikey Day) had been in the chat the entire time. “Hegseth, you have got to lose my number,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Based on Signal chat The skit was inspired by Jeffrey Goldberg’s recent bombshell report, in which he recounted being inadvertently added to a Signal chat between national security adviser Mike Waltz, Vance, Hegseth, Rubio, and others. In that chat, Hegseth had shared classified strike plans against the Houthis, giving Goldberg two hours' notice before the attack.