Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson welcomes daughter with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Los Angeles [US], December 19 (ANI): Popular comedian Pete Davidson, best known for his stint on 'Saturday Night Live', is officially a girl dad! The SNL alum has welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Elsie announced the baby's arrival along with her name.

"Our perfect angel girl arrived on 12/12/2025. Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. my best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - Elsie. wu tang forever. - Pete," the caption read.

With the name "Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson", the couple offered a sweet nod to the comedian's late father, Scott Matthew, who died while responding to the September 2011 terrorist attacks, as per People.

Meanwhile, the post also included the couple's pictures with the little one, showing the newbie parents beaming with joy as they spent special moments with their daughter.

One of the pictures also shows Davidson accompanying his girlfriend during her delivery, followed by another where he holds the baby.

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in as fans flooded the comment section with blessings and love for the couple and the newest member of their family.

Earlier in July, Elsie revealed her pregnancy in a playful manner on Instagram with footage of an ultrasound appointment. She also shared a series of pictures with couple shots of her with Davidson, the sonogram snap, and much more.

In September, a source close to the couple told People, "Pete and Elsie are doing great, and they're both so excited about becoming parents. Pete's been preparing in every way he can, from helping get the nursery ready to making sure Elsie feels supported every step of the way, and it's clear how much he's looking forward to fatherhood."

The comedian himself addressed the headlines on the 'Tonight Show", where he revealed his "dream to be a dad".