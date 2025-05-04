Saturday Night’s final episode of Season 50 on May 3: Returning and new cast members, start time, how to watch, and more

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is preparing to air its 19th and final episode of Season 50 this weekend, with a notable lineup. Actress, comedian, and writer Quinta Brunson will return to host the show for the second time, marking a milestone in her SNL journey. Brunson made her first appearance on the show on April 1, 2023, and will now take the stage again with another highly anticipated episode.

Musical guest: Benson Boone Joining Brunson on stage will be musical guest Benson Boone, who will be making his SNL debut. Boone's performance comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album American Heart. His appearance follows his recent performance at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Time and streaming information The May 3 episode will be broadcast live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. If you miss the live show, it will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, allowing viewers to catch up on all the sketches and musical performances at their convenience.

Returning cast members for Season 50 SNL's Season 50 has seen some exciting talent, with many fan-favorite cast members returning for the season finale. Returning cast members include: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim.

New cast members Season 50 also introduced a fresh batch of talent, with three new cast members joining the iconic late-night show this season: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline.

Notable past appearances SNL has made headlines this season with standout performances, including James Austin Johnson reprising his role as President Donald Trump, and Bowen Yang portraying Vice President JD Vance. Former cast member Maya Rudolph also made an appearance, playing Vice President Kamala Harris leading up to the November presidential election.