Subscribe

Saturday Night’s final episode of Season 50 on May 3: Returning and new cast members, start time, how to watch, and more

The final episode of “Saturday Night Live” Season 50 will air on May 3, hosted by actress and comedian Quinta Brunson. This marks her second time hosting the show. Musical guest Benson Boone will also debut, performing ahead of his album release.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 May 2025, 01:06 AM IST
Advertisement
The season finale of SNL on May 3 features Quinta Brunson as host, with Benson Boone performing as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is preparing to air its 19th and final episode of Season 50 this weekend, with a notable lineup. Actress, comedian, and writer Quinta Brunson will return to host the show for the second time, marking a milestone in her SNL journey. Brunson made her first appearance on the show on April 1, 2023, and will now take the stage again with another highly anticipated episode.

Advertisement

Musical guest: Benson Boone

Joining Brunson on stage will be musical guest Benson Boone, who will be making his SNL debut. Boone's performance comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album American Heart. His appearance follows his recent performance at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Time and streaming information

The May 3 episode will be broadcast live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. If you miss the live show, it will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, allowing viewers to catch up on all the sketches and musical performances at their convenience.

Returning cast members for Season 50

SNL's Season 50 has seen some exciting talent, with many fan-favorite cast members returning for the season finale. Returning cast members include: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim.

Advertisement

New cast members

Season 50 also introduced a fresh batch of talent, with three new cast members joining the iconic late-night show this season: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline.

Notable past appearances

SNL has made headlines this season with standout performances, including James Austin Johnson reprising his role as President Donald Trump, and Bowen Yang portraying Vice President JD Vance. Former cast member Maya Rudolph also made an appearance, playing Vice President Kamala Harris leading up to the November presidential election.

As the season finale approaches, the show continues to maintain its reputation for drawing top-tier hosts and musical guests, making for a memorable conclusion to its 50th season.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSaturday Night’s final episode of Season 50 on May 3: Returning and new cast members, start time, how to watch, and more
First Published:4 May 2025, 01:06 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App