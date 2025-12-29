Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri returns to the big screen in 4K restored print: Where to watch it in cinemas

PVR INOX is set to bring back one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated classics, Aranyer Din Ratri, restoring it in 4K and re-releasing it in select theatres across the country from 9 January 2026.

The re-release marks a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, with Aranyer Din Ratri widely regarded as the film that firmly positioned him among the great masters of world cinema. Originally released over five decades ago, the film continues to resonate for its sharp social commentary and layered storytelling.

The story follows four young, urban men who travel to the forests of Jharkhand seeking a break from their predictable city lives. What begins as a carefree holiday gradually turns into a confrontation with their own prejudices, privilege and emotional blind spots. Through subtle shifts in relationships and interactions, the film probes questions of class, gender and identity with remarkable restraint and depth.

The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Aparna Sen and Simi Garewal, whose performances remain among the most memorable in Ray’s filmography. Adapted from Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Aranyer Din Ratri stands out for its moral complexity and nuanced exploration of human behaviour—qualities that feel strikingly relevant even today.

Speaking about the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd., said that bringing the film back to cinemas is both an honour and a responsibility. “Cinema is a living archive of our cultural memory, and Satyajit Ray’s films continue to speak powerfully across generations. Re-releasing Aranyer Din Ratri allows younger audiences to discover its brilliance while giving longtime admirers a chance to experience it again on the big screen,” she said.

The re-release forms part of PVR INOX’s ongoing effort to curate and revive landmark films that have shaped cinematic history, while spotlighting filmmakers whose work continues to influence generations of audiences and creators alike. Through this initiative, the multiplex chain has been bringing restored versions of iconic Indian and international films back to theatres, allowing viewers to experience them in their intended big-screen format rather than only on television or streaming platforms. The aim, industry observers say, is to bridge generational gaps—introducing younger audiences to classics while offering longtime cinephiles the chance to revisit them in enhanced visual quality.

Aranyer Din Ratri is being re-released in association with Piyali Films, which holds the theatrical rights to the Satyajit Ray classic. The collaboration ensures that the restored 4K print reaches cinemas in a manner that preserves the film’s original texture and cinematic integrity, while meeting contemporary projection standards.