Satyajit Rays Aranyer Din Ratri to be screened at Cannes 2025, Sharmila Tagore to attend film festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The upcoming edition of Cannes Film Festival will witness a screening of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri', which featured Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee.

The Instagram post shared by the Film Heritage Foundation read, "Satyajit Ray's masterpiece Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest, 1970) restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the The Criterion Collection."

Sumitra Peries' Sinhalese film 'Gehenu Lamai' will also be screened at the festival.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation in a press note said, "Working on the restoration of Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' has been an incredibly moving experience. Seeing the film's beauty and artistry revitalized after 56 years - from its haunting score and the captivating chemistry of its cast, to the unforgettable grace of Sharmila Tagore and Ray's sensitive portrayal of the Santhal tribals - has been a true privilege. Equally profound was the journey of restoring Sumitra Peries' 'Gehenu Lamai.' I remember so vividly the day Sumitra-ji entrusted me with a DVD of the film, her handwritten notes a testament to her deep affection for this work. Watching it, I was struck by the film's poetic imagery and the delicate assuredness with which she navigated the fragile emotions of her young actors. Knowing the precarious condition of the film elements at the time, I felt a sense of urgency to preserve this masterpiece before it was lost forever."

He added, "Thanks to the generous support of the French Government through our collaboration on the FISCH initiative, we were able to undertake this challenging restoration. It was a painstaking process, piecing together three different elements to bring 'Gehenu Lamai' back to its original glory. My only regret is that Sumitra-ji is not here to witness this rebirth of her poetic vision."

The premiere of 'Aranyer Din Ratri' in Cannes will be presented by a distinguished cohort of film luminaries, including filmmaker and Board Member of The Film Foundation Wes Anderson, film's lead actress Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, Executive Director of The Film Foundation Margaret Bodde, Director of Film Heritage Foundation Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi of The Criterion Collection / Janus Films.

Wes Anderson stated, "Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved; but the nearly-forgotten Days and Nights in the Forest is a special/particular gem... Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them. The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece."

Excited to attend the gala, Sharmila Tagore said, "It's wonderful that Manik Da's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' has been restored and will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This is a very special moment for me and I am so happy that I will be in Cannes to present the film at the premiere. I remember I was shooting for 'Aradhana' when Manikda approached me to shoot for this film for a month at a stretch. It was incredibly hot during the shoot and we could only shoot in the mornings and late afternoons. I have wonderful memories of the time spent with my co-actors and Manikda's precision, especially in the way he shot the memory game sequence, was incredible. I can't wait to watch the restored film. Aranyer Din Ratri is such a contemporary film that I know it will resonate with new audiences across the world even today. I would like to thank the Film Heritage Foundation for their amazing contribution in restoring this film."