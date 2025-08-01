Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey lead dark gangster comedy series, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], August 1 (ANI): Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey will be seen headlining dark gangster comedy series 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'.

On Friday, the trailer of the series was unveiled. It gave a sneak peek into the deadly dynamics within the Davan family. When Bada Davan, head of the family and Bindya's rising political force, is arrested just as he's about to launch his political career, it sparks a hilarious yet dangerous chain of events within the household.

Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tanishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Aakash Dahiya will also be seen in key roles.

Sharing insights about his character Bada Davan, Saurabh Shukla shared, "This series brilliantly captures the bizarre ways families function when power is at stake. Bada Davan is a man of contradictions. He's feared, respected, and often hilariously misunderstood by his own kin. What I love about Bindiya Ke Bahubali is that it never takes itself too seriously, yet has moments of real insight into human nature. It's mad, it's layered, and it was an absolute joy to bring this character to life on screen."

Ranvir Shorey, who essays the role of Chhote Davan in the series, highlighted, "What makes Bindiya Ke Bahubali so exciting is the tightrope it walks between danger and absurdity. The writing is smart, the world is twisted, and every character has their own agenda. My character, Chhote, is stuck in a storm he thinks he can control, but the real battle is inside his own family. Stepping into his shoes allowed me to explore comedy in crisis, and I think audiences are in for a wild ride."