Sayli Salunkhe of Veer Hanuman: ‘I haven’t watched any mythological shows, not proud of it’ | Interview

Sony SAB has a new mythological show, titled Veer Hanuman. Billed as a fresher take on the life story of Lord Hanuman, the show is meant to attract the younger generation. In an interview with Livemint, actors Sayli Salunkhe and Arav Chowdharry shared how their show is different from previous films and series on the same topic.

Veer Hanuman cast: Sayli Salunkhe, Arav Chowdharry Sayli Salunkhe, who appears as Mata Anjana, opened up about her role. She said, "I was given just a month to prepare for the character, which is very little time. Our creators and producers shared stories about each character with us. As we kept shooting, we naturally grew into our roles. When I asked my producer what I should do for my character, they simply told me to be myself. ‘We want to tell a story of today. We can see the reflection (of Mata Anjana) in you.’"

“Everyone has seen the old Mahabharat. Apart from that, I haven’t watched any mythological shows. I’m not proud of it, but I chose not to refer to any, keeping my approach raw. In our show, each character has their own individual story.”

Arav Chowdharry, who plays the role of Kesari, added, "When Swastik Productions called me for Mahabharat, I initially thought my role would be limited. But then they explained how the show would focus on Dashrath for three months, exploring his life, how he became a king, and eventually, the war. That was impressive!

"Similarly, Veer Hanuman takes you into the story of Hanuman's father, Kesari. It’s a very well-written role. The show itself is larger than life. That’s exactly why I came back to Swastik Productions."

Aan Tiwari The star of the show is child actor Aan Tiwari who plays little Hanuman.

Aan Tiwari as the young Maruti,

Talking about him, Sayli said, "Aan is very cute. I have worked on shows with kids before, and shooting with them is always a lot of fun. I don’t understand why people say that working with children can be difficult. Aan is very professional and has been raised well by his family. Bohot samjhdar bacha hai."

Reflecting similar thoughts, Arav also chimed in, "He is a fine actor. He remembers his lines and performs very well. I am sure he will go a long way."

Mythological films and shows have increased in number and their demand among the audience is not going down anytime soon. However, working with mythological characters requires caution and utmost care, as even a single mistake can spark backlash online.

Sayli reveals how the Veer Hanuman team is taking care of the show keeping the sentiments of the people in mind. "I am trying my best to avoid making mistakes, and my creators are always there to guide me. Each line is rewritten ten times to ensure accuracy, and there are people monitoring our shoots. As for controversies, whatever is meant to happen will happen. Anyone can take offence at anything these days; we cannot stop them. But we will do our best to make sure we don’t make any mistakes."

Arav Chowdharry on being an outsider in industry Besides Veer Hanuman, Arav Chowdharry also appeared in several films, including Lakshya, Dhoom and Housefull 3. He did not appear in any film for quite some time now. So, is there a dearth of good opportunities from Bollywood?

Arav explained, "Of course, it’s not like Rajamouli or Karan Johar is waiting for me. Whatever I have done, I look at that and move forward. My father, uncle, and family are not from this industry. I came to Mumbai as a complete outsider. For me, every day is a blessing."