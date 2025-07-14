'Scariest and most rewarding of all experiences': Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey welcome their first baby

Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): Actress and model Olivia Culpo welcomed her first baby with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on a social media handle, reported People.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared the news with a caption that included the baby's name and a white heart emoji. Black-and-white photos show Olivia Culpo in the hospital with her NFL star husband, as per the outlet.

"The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences," Culpo wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself during the birth. "As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace. Look at the grip."

One photo shows the baby sleeping with her tiny fingers curled up into a fist. Another image shows McCaffrey looking down at the baby.

"Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world," Culpo wrote alongside the snap on her Instagram Stories. "A love like no other," reported People.

Another picture shows Culpo lovingly looking at her baby girl while sitting on the bed, reported People.

In March, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby. Culpo shared the update on her social media handle.

Alongside photos of Olivia cradling her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, "next chapter, motherhood". Culpo wrote alongside black-and-white photos from her maternity shoot.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I've been dreaming of this for a long time," she said in March. "It's very special."

Culpo shared that her husband is "so excited," she added. "I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best," reported People.

"I feel like I have a lot of respect for my mom, and one thing that I realised through this experience of becoming a mom is actually how much I've needed my mom, which I didn't anticipate," she added.

"She's just been so helpful to me, especially at the beginning of my pregnancy. That was really tough. It's just kind of an interesting thing, and I'm just so grateful to her," as per the outlet.

"It's just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you're about to become a mom," she said, "That's just genuinely how I felt," reported People.