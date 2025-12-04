Scarlett Johansson in talks to star in The Batman Part II

Washington DC [US], December 4 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join 'The Batman Part II', where she is expected to star opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, according to Variety.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the sequel is expected to go on floors next spring, with Warner Bros. eyeing an October 2027 theatrical release. Reeves' first film, 'The Batman', opened in March 2022 and went on to collect USD 772 million worldwide. The director and co-writer Mattson Tomlin completed the script for the sequel in June, with production sources indicating that Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman is unlikely to return.

Reeves, speaking to Variety at the Emmys in September, expressed excitement over the new chapter while recalling the strict measures taken to maintain secrecy. "It's been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I'm really proud of the script, and Mattson did," he said. "We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code... everything is high security."

Details of Johansson's role are being kept under wraps, but her possible entry marks a significant franchise move. The two-time Oscar nominee recently delivered a major box-office success with 'Jurassic World Rebirth', which crossed USD 800 million globally. She is also set to appear in the upcoming reboot of 'The Exorcist', according to Variety.

If finalised, the actor will be making a notable shift across the comic-book universe, from her iconic Marvel portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) to a key role in DC's expanding slate.

Johansson has also been active beyond franchise cinema. She made her directorial debut with 'Eleanor the Great', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was released by Sony Pictures Classics. She will next be seen in James Gray's 'Paper Tiger,' reported Variety. (ANI)